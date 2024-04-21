(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s supreme leader praised the country’s retaliatory strike against Israel a week ago, even as he dismissed Tehran’s low success rate in hitting targets as an insignificant matter.

“The number of missiles that were launched or hit the target, which is the focus of the other side, is a second-hand and trivial issue,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday.

The Iranian leader, who was speaking in a meeting of senior military commanders, didn’t address a subsequent Israeli attack early Friday.

His statements follow a bout of escalating military aggression between Israel and Iran that has stoked concerns about an all-out war in the region.

Tensions surged when Iran, which backs the Palestinian militant group Hamas in its war with Israel, vowed retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1 that killed several officers. Tehran followed with an unprecedented attack against Israel last weekend, launching an estimated 300 drones and missiles at the Jewish state.

The majority of the projectiles was intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems, causing limited damage and no fatalities, according to Israeli officials. Iranian state-run media, though, reported that the attack inflicted “heavy blows” on targets, including an air base, within Israel.

Khamenei also said in separate posts on X that Iran’s operation against Israel, dubbed “True Promise,” showed “a good image of their capabilities and power” and created “a sense of splendor and magnificence about Islamic Iran.”

