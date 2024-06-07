(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s finance ministry must not fan the flames of inflation as it heads into a budgetary cycle, the central bank has warned.

“My number one concern is to make sure that the budget supports the ECB monetary policy decisions, that it doesn’t act in a cyclical fashion to fuel Irish inflation,” Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said in an interview on RTE Radio 1 Friday. “It’s quite important that the government pays attention to what impact its policies will have on domestic prices.”

European Central Bank officials, including Makhlouf, delivered on their promise to cut rates on Thursday — but left investors querying where policy is headed next by also saying it will take longer for inflation to reach 2%.

As the country nears its last budget, due in autumn, before a general election that must be held by March 2025, it will be tempting for the finance ministry to offer giveaways to voters. The government has repeatedly breached its own 5% spending rule that was set in 2021, despite concerns from the state’s fiscal watchdog, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

The watchdog warned the government on Wednesday to show restraint when setting its next budget or risk overheating the economy, which Makhlouf echoed. “It’s important the government sticks to its rule,” he said. “You’ve set this rule and you should stick to your number.”

