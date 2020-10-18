(Bloomberg) -- Israel eased coronavirus-related restrictions in most of the country on Sunday as new infections continued to decline, though localities with the highest morbidity numbers will still be subject to strict curbs.

The spread of the virus has slowed in Israel four weeks after it became the only rich nation to go into a second nationwide lockdown. So far, there have been more than 300,000 confirmed cases and almost 2,200 fatalities.

Workplaces that don’t receive the public can now reopen and pre-schools may operate. Restaurants, which until now could only offer deliveries, will be allowed to sell takeaway food and drink.

The benchmark TA-35 stock index rose as much as 0.6% in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Under the new rules:

People are not required to remain within a kilometer of their homes and can visit other households

Up to 20 people can gather in open areas, and 10 in closed spaces

Nature reserves, national parks and beaches have reopened

Shrines in Jerusalem’s Old City that are sacred to the three monotheistic religions have reopened

