(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden warned Israel against an invasion of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas appeared deadlocked, hours before the start of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan.

The US had been hoping for a breakthrough in the negotiations before Ramadan, which is expected to begin after sundown on Sunday. The deal as envisioned would see a six-week pause in fighting and the release of dozens of Israeli hostages in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Negotiations appeared at an impasse, however, with Israel accusing Hamas of stalling in a bid to inflame violence across the region during Islam’s holy month, and Hamas saying more Israeli hostages have died in captivity than earlier believed.

Israel has threatened to invade Rafah, the last bastion of Hamas in Gaza and where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering, if the talks fail. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has said Israel won’t stop its campaign until the Iran-backed militant group is destroyed, with its main leaders killed, captured or exiled.

In an interview with MSNBC on Saturday, Biden expressed hope that a cease-fire agreement may still be reached and warned that an Israeli invasion of Rafah would represent a “red line.”

His comments came as US Central Command began sending supplies to Gaza to build a temporary dock to deliver large quantities of humanitarian aid by sea. Ships will carry food, water, medicine and other supplies to the coastal enclave.

The US has been pushing for increased aid for Palestinians in Gaza, where a hunger crisis has developed during the five-month war, and sought to rein in Israeli’s military activity.

The war has been raging since Hamas operatives killed 1,200 people and abducted 250 during their Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October, according to officials in the Hamas-run territory. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union.

The most recent temporary truce was reached in November, during which dozens of Israeli hostages were released from Gaza in exchange for prisoners held in Israeli jails.

“We cannot have another 30,000 Palestinians dead,” Biden said, adding that Netanyahu “must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken.”

“He is hurting Israel more than helping Israel,” Biden said in some of the harshest criticism he’s leveled against the Israeli leader.

At the same time, Biden said he would never cut off weapon supplies to Israel and affirmed Israel’s right to fight Hamas.

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, which is handling the negotiations, said talks were ongoing to “narrow the gaps” between Israel and Hamas.

“At this stage, Hamas is holding to its position as if it was uninterested in a deal and is striving to ignite the region during Ramadan at the expense of the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip,” Mossad said in a statement.

Hamas is believed to be holding about 130 Israeli hostages taken in the Oct. 7 raids. A Hamas official, in an interview with Bloomberg, claimed dozens have been killed by Israeli fire.

“At least 60 of the occupation’s prisoners have been killed at the hands of the occupation army during the continuous bombardment all over the Gaza Strip,” said Husam Badran. The claim couldn’t be independently verified.

