(Bloomberg) -- Israel said at least 600 of its citizens have been killed since Hamas attacked the country on Saturday and as fighting continued in the south.

The army sought to regain control of areas infiltrated by militants from the Gaza Strip. Israel said it now has full control over at least 29 points that were breached but battles are ongoing in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a war. At least 370 Palestinians have been killed.

The operation by Hamas — which included taking scores of Israeli hostages — was an unprecedented incursion into Israel that has shaken regional stability and markets.

All time stamps Israel.

US Looking Into More Israel Aid After Attack (4:27 p.m.)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is considering Israeli requests for additional military aid after the sweeping attack by Hamas militants, on top of the annual $3.8 billion agreed to under former President Barack Obama.

“We are looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made,” he said.

Stocks Sink Across Mideast as Markets React (3:58 p.m.)

The fallout from Saturday’s surprise attack reverberated through Middle East markets, sending stocks sliding and setting the tone for what’s likely to be a volatile week.

Major equities gauges in the region fell Sunday, led by a 6.4% drop on Israel’s benchmark TA-35 stock index, its biggest loss in more than three years. The Tadawul All Share Index in Riyadh fell 1.6% while stocks in Qatar and Kuwait also weakened.

Israel Orders School Closures, Limits Gatherings (3:31 p.m.)

Israel’s Home Front Command issued orders to close schools all over the country and to limit the size of gatherings, beginning immediately and until Tuesday at 6 pm.

In the south and central regions, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, outdoor gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people, while indoor gatherings will be limited to 50. Work places may stay open, as long as it is possible to quickly reach a bomb shelter.

French PM Says Israel ‘Has Right to Be Secure’ (3:30 p.m.)

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called for a halt to an escalation in the region, saying France supports Israel after the country was targeted by “a terrorist attack that has been under preparation for a long time. Israel has the right to be secure.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell earlier said Israel has the right to defend itself in line with international law, and that he’d spoken to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

Nvidia CEO Cancels Israel Trip Over War (2:26 p.m.)

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang has canceled a planned trip to Israel next week in response to the war. The Nvidia AI conference in Tel Aviv scheduled for Oct. 15-16 has been scrapped, according to a spokesperson. PlaneTech’s international climate conference set for next week was also postponed.

Airlines including Air France, Air India and Germany’s Lufthansa suspended flights.

Israel Lists Communities That Should Evacuate (1:45 p.m.)

Israel’s military has asked civilians in more than 20 communities near the Gaza Strip to leave their homes, citing “operational assessments.” Evacuations have also been recommended by local municipalities for residents of several areas in Israel’s north.

Morocco Calls for Emergency Arab League Meeting (1:15 p.m.)

Morocco has called for an emergency ministerial meeting of the Arab League Council to discuss the deteriorating situation in Gaza, Sky News reported. It’s unclear when the meeting would take place. Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit was heading to Russia on Sunday at the invitation of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Two Israelis, One Egyptian Killed in Alexandria Shooting Attack (1 p.m.)

Two Israeli citizens and an Egyptian guide were killed in a shooting attack on a group of Israeli tourists in Alexandria, Egypt, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said. A third Israeli was wounded. Israel and Egypt are working to bring the group back to Israel as quickly as possible.

Egyptian authorities arrested a police officer in connection with the shooting, according to Egypt’s state-run MENA news agency.

UNIFIL Confirms Rockets from Southeast Lebanon (9:12 a.m.)

UNIFIL, a UN force on the southern Lebanon border, said it had detected several rockets fired from the southeast of the country into territory held by Israel, and artillery fire into Lebanon in response. UNIFIL urged both sides to avoid further escalation, it said in a statement. UNIFIL peacekeepers remain in position, with some of them in shelters for safety, it said.

