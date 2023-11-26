(Bloomberg) -- An oil tanker associated with an Israel-affiliated company that’s based in the UK has been boarded offshore from the Yemeni city of Aden, AFP reported, citing the maritime security firm Ambrey.

US naval forces are “engaged in the situation” with the vessel, the Liberian-flagged Central Park, which Yemen-based Houthi rebels had previously threatened to attack if it didn’t change course to the port of Hodeidah, AFP reported, citing Ambrey.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks on ships with ties to Israel since Iranian-backed Houthi rebels based in Yemen issued a threat to continue targeting ships until Israel’s military operation against Hamas ends.

A week ago, Houthi rebels seized the Galaxy Leader, a car carrier sailing under a Bahamian flag with a 25-person crew.

Earlier on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported another vessel in the area had been approached by “two black and white craft carrying eight persons in military style clothing.”

The Houthis’ location in Yemen is well positioned to target vessels transiting from the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea and on to Egypt’s Suez Canal, which links the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.

