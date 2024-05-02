(Bloomberg) -- A small Canadian lender is muscling its way into the banking big leagues — and that’s not an easy place to be.

Equitable Bank is now Canada’s seventh-largest lender after targeting businesses that its rivals shunned. The firm’s digital account offering, EQ Bank, was recently promoted by Schitt’s Creek father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy in television spots aired during the Oscars and Super Bowl. Earnings have grown at a rapid clip, and it even swept in to win a surprising acquisition last year.

Such momentum is no mean feat in a banking system where six financial giants control as much as 90% of the country’s personal accounts. Canada is also a laggard when it comes to the open-banking concept, which makes it easier for consumers and businesses to securely transfer financial data from big banks to fintechs and online providers. That’s partly why most young Canadians still use the first bank account they ever opened, despite fees and low interest rates.

Cue Equitable Bank, which launched its high-interest digital savings accounts in 2016 to disrupt that status quo. It now has C$119 billion ($87 billion) in assets under management, more than 600,000 customers and big ambitions for growth.

“Why aren’t there more banks that look like this in Canada?” Andrew Moor, chief executive officer of Equitable Bank’s owner, EQB Inc., said in an interview. “The barriers to entry are really challenging.”

Moor has been a vocal proponent of open banking, arguing that customers should be able to shop for the best products. Canada says an open-banking framework is coming — but it’s years overdue, Moor said.

That hasn’t been the only hurdle to EQB’s ambition to gain ground on larger rivals. For one, it historically relied heavily on brokered deposits — a more costly source of funding — to make loans. These account for 56% of EQB’s deposits, though that’s down from 87% in 2016 as it’s taken steps to diversify its funding, including through its digital bank accounts, a covered bond program in Europe and deposits it sources from credit unions.

EQB also has been unable to win regulatory approval to use its own internal approach to valuing the risk weights on certain assets — something the Big Six banks have had permission to do for years. This seemingly subtle difference means it holds C$800 million more in capital than necessary, according to Chief Financial Officer Chadwick Westlake.

No Branches

But Westlake points to the bank’s low-cost, branch-free model and the almost entirely cloud-based technology it uses, unhindered by the legacy systems of older banks.

“If you took a blank piece of paper and drafted a bank today, you would literally design EQ Bank,” he said.

The firm targets clients who larger rivals are often reluctant to serve, lending to new immigrants and self-employed workers. It has more than quadrupled its share of single-family mortgages over the past decade and now has 1.7% of the market, according to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce analysts led by Paul Holden, who started covering the bank in March.

It’s also made inroads with reverse mortgages, where principal and compound interest aren’t repaid until the borrower dies or the home is sold. Big banks have steered clear of the complex products, but EQB says they offer older Canadians an important option.

“EQB has significantly outperformed other Canadian banks over 10 years, five years, three years and one year,” the CIBC analysts wrote. Its loan growth and low credit losses helped drive earnings and are “keys to continued success,” they said.

But that pace of growth could be hard to maintain, according to CIBC. Another challenge is the bank’s revenue, which comes primarily from interest income, according to Veritas Investment Research Corp. The firm downgraded EQB’s stock in March after it increased first-quarter provisions for credit losses on equipment financing — just two weeks after initiating coverage with a “buy” rating.

With little diversification, small changes in outlook for net-interest margin can easily swing the outlook for EQB’s shares, the Veritas analysts said.

It has been trying to diversify, including with a foray into wealth management. In October, it snapped up a majority stake in Vancouver-based alternative-asset manager ACM Advisors Ltd.

Several larger banks made competitive bids for the stake, according to people familiar with the matter. EQB kept its plans under wraps by handling the process internally and its winning bid took some by surprise, the people said.

‘Obvious Hole’

“If you see us acquiring things going forward, you’ll probably see us acquiring more capabilities to fill in holes. Wealth is an obvious hole,” Westlake said, adding that EQB also plans to grow organically, aiming to double its wealth business over the next five years.

The company — which has been around in various forms since 1970 — marked its 20th year as a public firm in March. In the three months through January, it reported a 17% gain in net interest income to C$256 million as it attracted more customers, helped by the launch of its “Second Chance” ad campaign with the Levys. New personal banking accounts were up by more than a third from a year earlier.

In that campaign, the Levys discuss bank accounts in Dan’s kitchen. Eugene, drinking coffee and eating a muffin, is feeling bad about signing his son up for an account when he was young, one that came with “all the fees and no interest,” costing him thousands. In a bid to make things right, he shows him the EQ Bank app on his phone.

“That looks great,” Dan says before complaining about his father showing up unannounced. “You know that this chat could have happened over the phone, right?” He then demands his house key back.

EQB had started with a script for the commercial, but the Levys added their own “comic genius,” according to CEO Moor.

“Having them involved absolutely improved the script,” he said, adding that in addition to attracting new customers, the campaign has helped spur investor interest in the company. “It certainly feels like it’s a worthwhile return on investment.”

