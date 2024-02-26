(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government approved a €6.3 billion ($6.8 billion) package to support the tech and green transition of Italian industries.

The decree will grant a tax break to companies that cut polluting emissions by at least 3%, according to a statement released Monday.

The plan is among government measures to speed up the spending of about €194 billion of post-pandemic recovery funds granted to Italy by the European Union. The approval of the decree follows Rome’s decision to revise its spending plan for projects financed by the EU funds, a change approved by the bloc.

