(Bloomberg) -- Italy is set to hold early elections on Sept. 25, according to people familiar with the matter, a ballot that could lead to the victory of a center-right coalition.

President Sergio Mattarella announced on Thursday that he dissolved parliament after Mario Draghi resigned as prime minister earlier in the day. According to polls, a bloc led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy is currently in the lead. The vote will be the first held in the fall in the country’s history.

The election follows Draghi’s decision to bow out after losing support from three of his key allies during a confidence vote Wednesday.

In a short speech after he dissolved parliament, Mattarella urged parties to work together with the outgoing government to address Italy’s multiple challenges, from inflation to the energy crisis.

“The time we live in does not allow us to pause in the crucial government action,” Mattarella said. “We need to contain the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

