(Bloomberg) -- Italy is selling about 20% of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA for at least €728 million ($796 million), as part of its plan to divest from the bailed out lender.

Italy launched a placing of about 252 million shares through an accelerated book building, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday. UBS Europe, BofA Securities and Jefferies will act as global global coordinators and joint bookrunners. Price guidance per share is €2.89 to market, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. Books were fully covered, according to terms.

Italy began the process of selling Monte Paschi last month by hiring advisers as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni seeks to maximize the value of the state’s controlling stake. The disposal can be done in one or more stages, through a public offer or through extraordinary operations, including a combination, the Treasury said at the time.

Rome has long struggled to sell its 64% stake in Siena, Italy-based Paschi. Two years ago, the previous government tried and failed to combine Paschi with UniCredit SpA. But progress made under Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio, who implemented a turnaround after years of restructuring, has made Paschi more appealing to investors.

Italy was allowed to nationalize Monte Paschi in 2017 on condition it would be reprivatized with an initial deadline set for 2021, which was then extended to 2024.

The government is seeking to merge Paschi with a similar-sized peer to create a new hub which would retain the world’s oldest banking brand, Bloomberg reported in September. The sale of a minority stake ahead of such a deal, would buy Meloni time and show she’s committed to complying with the EU rules. It would also make the remaining stake less expensive for any potential partner, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

Founded in 1472, Monte Paschi has undergone years of painful efforts to turn its business around. The bank was first bailed out in 2009 after it was hit by souring loans and derivatives deals that backfired. In the following decade it struggled to deliver consistent profit, given limited room for maneuver under terms the European Union set in exchange for nationalization.

