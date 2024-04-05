J&J to buy Shockwave for US$13B in medical device play

Johnson & Johnson agreed to acquire Shockwave Medical Inc. for about US$13.1 billion in enterprise value to bolster its expansion into making medical devices to treat heart disease.

J&J will pay $335 a share in cash for Santa Clara, California-based Shockwave, the companies said Friday in a statement, and the value of the deal includes cash acquired. The transaction is expected to close by mid-year.

Since moving to separate from its consumer health division, J&J has been building strength in medical technology with acquisitions including Abiomed, a maker of heart-assist devices, and Laminar, which is developing technology to treat atrial fibrillation. Acquiring Shockwave will make the health-care giant a leader in four quickly growing cardiovascular technology categories, according to the statement.

The new addition brings Shockwave’s technology, called intravascular lithotripsy, that uses sound waves to break up calcification in heart vessels and the peripheral circulation. Shockwave says the system is safer than other treatment approaches.

Shockwave has been the subject of takeover speculation for some time, with companies including Boston Scientific Corp. showing interest. Shockwave shares rose 1.6 per cent before U.S. markets opened after gaining 68 per cent since the year began through Thursday’s close. Shares in J&J were up less than 1 per cent in premarket trading.

J&J said it will fund the deal with cash on hand and debt. It’s expected to dilute J&J’s shares by about 10 cents on an adjusted basis in 2024 and by 17 cents next year, and includes a termination fee of $448 million.

J&J has been rapidly building its portfolio in both medical technology and drug development to help prepare for the impending loss of exclusivity for Stelara, its top-selling drug for psoriasis, in the US next year. In January, the company agreed to pay about $2 billion for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. to gain antibody-drug conjugates — therapies that deliver high doses directly to tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding tissues.

JPMorgan Securities LLC is serving as financial adviser to J&J on the deal and Perella Weinberg Partners is advising Shockwave.