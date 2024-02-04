(Bloomberg) -- Dozens of flights were canceled as inclement winter weather headed toward Japan’s Kanto plain, home to the capital and more than 44 million residents.

ANA Holdings Inc. halted 30 inbound and outbound flights at Tokyo on Monday, as well as at airports in Akita, Hiroshima and other big cities, disrupting plans for about 3,900 travelers, the carrier said Sunday. Japan Airlines Co. canceled 46 flights at Haneda International Airport, impacting about 5,170 passengers.

Disruptions to transportation and businesses are common in Tokyo, even with the slightest hint of snowy weather, given the dense population and the fact that the metropolis only experiences snow for a few days each year. Rain and snow were forecast for Monday afternoon across the greater Tokyo metropolis, which tends to be vulnerable to ice and snow conditions.

Local officials cautioned residents about risks of ice and slippery conditions as low temperatures blanket the area. Some schools and businesses told people to head home early in the afternoon to avoid transportation network delays and possible injuries.

