(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testified that he never heard of Jeffrey Epstein until 2019, the year the disgraced financier died in his jail cell awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Dimon was asked during a May 26 deposition in two lawsuits accusing JPMorgan of knowingly benefiting from Epstein’s sex-trafficking when he first became aware that Epstein had been a client of the bank.

“I don’t recall knowing anything about Jeffrey Epstein until the stories broke sometime in 2019,” Dimon said. “And I was surprised that I didn’t even — had never even heard of the guy, pretty much, and how involved he was with so many people.”

Epstein was dropped as a client by JPMorgan in 2013, after further allegations about his sex-trafficking began to emerge in the press. Dimon has consistently denied meeting Epstein or playing any part in JPMorgan’s decision to retain him as a client.

