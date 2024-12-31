(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Mitsubishi HC Capital plans to sell about £500 million ($637 million) worth of British rail assets, the Times newspaper reported.

The firm is lining up advisers from Cantor Fitzgerald to sell investments it previously made under the Japan Infrastructure Initiative, the newspaper said without identifying sources.

JII invested £400 million, alongside the leasing company Rock Rail, in a fleet of trains to run on the East Midlands Railway in 2019. It also holds a £75 million stake in the owner of the High Speed 1 rail line, the Times said.

An auction is expected to begin in the spring and the firm is expected to sell the East Midlands investment first, the newspaper said.

Mitsubishi HC Capital and Cantor Fitzgerald declined to comment to the Times.

