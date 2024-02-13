(Bloomberg) -- Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, said he would not rejoin a Trump administration if the Republican frontrunner wins the presidential election in November.

Speaking at an Axios event in Miami on Tuesday, Kushner expressed his commitment to Affinity Partners, the private equity firm he founded in 2021.

“I’ve been very clear that my desire in this phase of life is to focus on the firm,” he said.

Kushner commended Trump’s current campaign team, saying it includes some of the most capable individuals he’s seen.

“The team around him is maybe the best he’s ever had,” Kushner said. “I suspect that if he gets into office again they’ll have a very long list of very qualified people to choose from. Last time, it was really a family campaign, he was an outsider running, even Republicans were against him.”

During Trump’s presidency, Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump were key advisers, with Kushner playing a pivotal role in the Abraham Accords in 2020, which normalized relations between Israel and some Arab nations.

Following Trump’s loss to Joe Biden, Kushner and Ivanka Trump moved to the Miami area. Kushner began working in private equity, including raising more than $2 billion from the Saudi Arabian government’s Public Investment Fund.

Trump led Biden 48% to 42% in a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll of voters in seven swing states released last month.

(Updates with polling data in final paragraph. A previous version corrected the spelling of a name in sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.