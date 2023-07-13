(Bloomberg) -- China’s second-largest e-commerce platform JD.com Inc. unveiled a large language model for enterprise use, joining domestic peers including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in the race to develop emerging artificial intelligence applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

JD.com will first roll out the service, called ChatRhino, for its own use in areas including e-commerce, logistics and marketing. The company will extend the offering to enterprise clients starting in the first half of 2024, according to Cao Peng, chair of JD.com’s technology committee and president of JD Cloud.

“We want to use our model to create enterprise value. We shouldn’t just use AI models for chatting and drawing,” Cao said during the company’s annual tech summit in Beijing on Thursday.

JD.com, which jumped as much as 6.2% in Hong Kong, will also launch a LLM platform for developers next month.

