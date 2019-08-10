Jeffrey Epstein Is Dead, According to Multiple News Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Epstein, the investor who faced federal charges of molesting teenage girls, has died, according to multiple news reports.

Epstein committed suicide in his Lower Manhattan jail cell, ABC News reported, citing three law enforcement officials.

A gurney carrying a man who looked like Epstein was wheeled out of the Manhattan Correctional Center around 7:30 a.m., the New York Post reported. The ambulance went to New York Downtown Hospital.

Epstein had previously been moved to a suicide-watch unit after being found unconscious in his cell with marks on his neck on July 23, a week after his bail request had been rejected.

