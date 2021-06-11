(Bloomberg) -- The Food and Drug Administration is expected to release 10 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine produced by Emergent BioSolutions Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Between 5 and 6 million of the doses expected to be cleared are owned by the U.S. government, and 3 to 4 million are owned by J&J, according to one of the people.

A representative for Johnson & Johnson declined to comment. The FDA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emergent has been awaiting authorization from the FDA to produce the J&J vaccine, which would allow shots that it has already made to reach the public. The company Emergent has said it has made more than 100 million doses worth of vaccine substance.

