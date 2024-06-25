(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. tapped Sanoke Viswanathan to oversee its international wealth business, part of a broader leadership shakeup as longtime executive Mike Camacho leaves the firm.

Viswanathan will continue to oversee the bank’s international consumer push in addition to his new role, according to an internal memo Tuesday from asset- and wealth-management boss Mary Erdoes and President Daniel Pinto. Martin Marron, who had led the international private bank since 2021, will replace Camacho as head of wealth-management solutions. Adam Tejpaul will succeed Marron, reporting jointly to Viswanathan and Erdoes.

At JPMorgan’s investor day last month, Pinto highlighted the firm’s international private bank as a key growth area. He called the global wealth landscape “substantially fragmented,” adding that the unit has added 350 bankers since 2019 and that revenue, while “still small,” has tripled in the same time frame.

Viswanathan joined JPMorgan from McKinsey & Co. in 2010 as head of corporate strategy, and most recently was chief strategy and growth officer and head of international consumer banking. A successor for the head of strategy role will be named at a later date, Erdoes and Pinto wrote in the memo.

Marron, who has spent more than three decades at the bank, will relocate to New York in the coming months for his new role. Tejpaul, Marron’s successor, was most recently head of investments and engagement for the international private bank.

