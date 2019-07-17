(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors have wrapped up their investigation of campaign-finance violations tied to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, a judge said, suggesting there will be no further charges.

Prosecutors in Manhattan had been probing whether others at the Trump Organization were involved in a campaign-finance scheme -- involving secret payments to women who claimed to have had affairs with President Donald Trump -- that helped send Cohen to prison.

In a filing Wednesday, U.S. District Judge William Pauley referred to the end of the probe as he ordered prosecutors to publicly file copies of warrants and other documents related to the investigation.

“The campaign finance violations discussed in the materials are a matter of national importance,” the judge wrote, noting that the right of access to government records predates the Constitution. “Now that the government’s investigation into those violations has concluded, it is time that every American has an opportunity to scrutinize the materials.”

Pauley had granted a request by news organizations to unseal some records related to the FBI’s April 9, 2018, searches of Cohen’s home, hotel room, office, safe deposit box, cell phones and electronic communications. The government told the judge earlier this month that it had “concluded the aspects of its investigation that justified the continued sealing of the portions of the materials” related to Cohen’s campaign-finance violations, Pauley said.

The “weighty public ramifications” of the conduct require the materials be disclosed, he added.

Prosecutors were ordered to file the materials on the public docket by 11 a.m. Thursday in New York, although they were allowed to black out the names of investigators and references to individuals who allegedly engaged in or contemplated business with Cohen related to his taxi medallions business.

