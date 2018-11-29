Up Next

Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel

Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Market boost from Fed’s dovish tone unlikely to last:

The Fed has changed its language from “long way to normal” to "close to normal.” The 10-year Treasury yield is now 3 per cent from 3.2 per cent.

The Fed will likely hike in December and then be more patient.

Why is the Fed turning dovish? Expect growth to slow in 2019.

Use any Santa Claus rally reposition your portfolio for 2019:

Expect Q4 trends to continue through Q1/19.

Tech and mometum down 9 per cent and industrials down 8 per cent.

Utilities up 4 per cent, staples up 3.5 per cent and real estate remains in place.

Defense will be key in the first half of 2019.

Oil can stay below $50:

Recall oil was at around $50 for the majority of 2015, 2016 and half of 2017.

Recall global growth jumped from 2.5 per cent in 2016 to 3.1 per cent in 2017.

Global growth is now slowing into 2019 and supply is at all-time highs.

Our dividend growth fund is 4 per cent energy versus 18 per cent TSX.

TOP PICKS

CMS ENERGY (CMS.N)

3 per cent yield | 21 times forward price to earnings (P/E) | last purchased: November 2018.

Fully regulated utility with transparent cash flows.

Slew of 2019 Michigan rate cases should help boost revenues.

10 per cent 5-year dividend growth rate.

GILEAD SCIENCES (GILD.O)

3.3 per cent yield | 10 times forward P/E | last purchased: November 2018.

Hepatitis C business struggles are priced in.

Strong balance sheet with over $30 billion cash for accretive acquisitions next year.

TELUS (T.TO)

4.6 per cent yield | 16 times forward P/E | last purchased: October 2018.

Most pure-play Canadian wireless company.

Investments in 4G/5G networks should increase data speeds and help boost average revenue per user.

Capital expenditures to slow, which supports a higher free cash flow and a 7 to 10 per cent dividend growth target.

DISCLOSURE FAMILY PERSONAL PORTFOLIO/FUND CMS Y Y Y GILD Y Y Y T Y Y Y

PAST PICKS

NFI GROUP (NFI.TO)

Then: $52.93

Now: $37.44

Return: -29%

Total return: -27%

CITY HOLDING COMPANY (CHCO.O)

Then: $68.84

Now: $76.25

Return:11%

Total return:14%

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM (COLB.O)

Then: $45.56

Now: $39.74

Return: -13%

Total Return: -10%

Total return average: -8%

DISCLOSURE FAMILY PERSONAL PORTFOLIO/FUND NFI Y Y Y CHCO Y Y Y COLB Y Y Y

TWITTER: @kashpashootan

WEBSITE: www.firstavenuecounsel.com