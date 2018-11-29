Nov 29, 2018
Kash Pashootan's Top Picks: Nov. 29, 2018
Full episode: Market Call for Thursday, November 29, 2018
Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel
Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Market boost from Fed’s dovish tone unlikely to last:
- The Fed has changed its language from “long way to normal” to "close to normal.” The 10-year Treasury yield is now 3 per cent from 3.2 per cent.
- The Fed will likely hike in December and then be more patient.
- Why is the Fed turning dovish? Expect growth to slow in 2019.
Use any Santa Claus rally reposition your portfolio for 2019:
- Expect Q4 trends to continue through Q1/19.
- Tech and mometum down 9 per cent and industrials down 8 per cent.
- Utilities up 4 per cent, staples up 3.5 per cent and real estate remains in place.
- Defense will be key in the first half of 2019.
Oil can stay below $50:
- Recall oil was at around $50 for the majority of 2015, 2016 and half of 2017.
- Recall global growth jumped from 2.5 per cent in 2016 to 3.1 per cent in 2017.
- Global growth is now slowing into 2019 and supply is at all-time highs.
- Our dividend growth fund is 4 per cent energy versus 18 per cent TSX.
TOP PICKS
CMS ENERGY (CMS.N)
3 per cent yield | 21 times forward price to earnings (P/E) | last purchased: November 2018.
- Fully regulated utility with transparent cash flows.
- Slew of 2019 Michigan rate cases should help boost revenues.
- 10 per cent 5-year dividend growth rate.
GILEAD SCIENCES (GILD.O)
3.3 per cent yield | 10 times forward P/E | last purchased: November 2018.
- Hepatitis C business struggles are priced in.
- Strong balance sheet with over $30 billion cash for accretive acquisitions next year.
TELUS (T.TO)
4.6 per cent yield | 16 times forward P/E | last purchased: October 2018.
- Most pure-play Canadian wireless company.
- Investments in 4G/5G networks should increase data speeds and help boost average revenue per user.
- Capital expenditures to slow, which supports a higher free cash flow and a 7 to 10 per cent dividend growth target.
|DISCLOSURE
|FAMILY
|PERSONAL
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|CMS
|Y
|Y
|Y
|GILD
|Y
|Y
|Y
|T
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS
NFI GROUP (NFI.TO)
- Then: $52.93
- Now: $37.44
- Return: -29%
- Total return: -27%
CITY HOLDING COMPANY (CHCO.O)
- Then: $68.84
- Now: $76.25
- Return:11%
- Total return:14%
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM (COLB.O)
- Then: $45.56
- Now: $39.74
- Return: -13%
- Total Return: -10%
Total return average: -8%
|DISCLOSURE
|FAMILY
|PERSONAL
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|NFI
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CHCO
|Y
|Y
|Y
|COLB
|Y
|Y
|Y
TWITTER: @kashpashootan
WEBSITE: www.firstavenuecounsel.com