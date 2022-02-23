Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    23h ago

    Kinross says its Russian operations unaffected by U.S. sanctions

    The Canadian Press

    Kinross says Russia mine unaffected by U.S. sanctions

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- Kinross Gold Corp. says its operations in Russia are unaffected by U.S. sanctions announced on Tuesday.

    The Toronto-based gold miner operates the Kupol mine in the Chukotka region in the northeastern corner of Russia.

    Canada, the United States and other counties imposed sanctions on Russian banks, officials and business leaders after the country sent soldiers into eastern Ukraine.

    Kinross noted it has successfully operated in Russia for more than 25 years and has previously managed through similar situations.

    In addition to the Kupol mine, Kinross has the Udinsk project in Russia.

    Kinross, which also has mines and projects in the U.S., Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana, says it expects about 13 per cent of its global production this year to come from Russia.
     