(Bloomberg) -- The so-called back office of South Korea’s financial markets says it’s all set for the government’s push to get sovereign bonds into a key global benchmark this year.

The Korea Securities Depository is handling vital parts of the process as the country prepares to re-introduce a system for omnibus bond accounts with Euroclear on June 27 and Clearstream July 1, after failing in a first attempt in 2009 and 2010. That would ease the process for foreign investment access — and bring the country closer to getting its government securities added to the FTSE World Government Bond Index.

“We are fully ready, hence everything will operate with ease,” Lee Soonho, the chief executive officer of KSD, which provides financial market infrastructure, said in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday. “Efficiency and safety are most important to us,” he added.

Korean authorities have ramped up efforts in recent years to improve market systems as part of a push to get the country’s assets added to global developed market indexes. Other initiatives include an expansion of currency-market access last year, and an extension of trading hours for the won next month.

“The use of Korean bond market liquidity is expected to improve significantly, and thus the allure of Korean government bonds will go up,” Lee said.

The index provider in March kept South Korea on the watch list for inclusion in its global bond gauge. Its next semiannual review will likely be around September.

“We would expect FTSE to announce Korea’s inclusion in the WGBI by September” if Euroclear implementation is smooth, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Danny Suwanapruti wrote in a note Wednesday.

KSD’s system can easily accommodate the 80 trillion won ($58 billion) of government bond inflows projected by the Korea Institute of Finance should Korea be added to the WGBI, Lee said.

Foreign-investor response has been positive so far, Lee said. A seminar held earlier this month on the introduction of the omnibus account lured 191 institutional investors from 42 countries, he said, adding that they will be visiting Singapore and London next month to meet more investors.

