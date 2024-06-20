(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s test of extended trading hours for the won drew about 40 onshore and offshore participants, while also revealing a lack of liquidity during certain periods.

“There were no big issues with trading the spot won and dollar-won swaps past 3:30 p.m.,” said Kim Shinyoung, head of the Bank of Korea’s foreign-exchange market team. Of the roughly 40 traders that took part, the number of global FX banks with a branch in Korea and local securities firms was more than 10 each, he said.

South Korea’s FX committee said Wednesday that trading of the onshore won would continue through 2 a.m. the following day as part of the final testing of extended trading hours.

The new hours will officially start on July 1. Korean authorities have increased efforts in recent years to court foreign investors and improve market access as the country seeks to get its stocks and bonds added to global developed-market indexes.

Bid and offer prices were largely similar to those during official trading hours, but liquidity fell somewhat around 10 p.m. as news came out linked to some major central banks, Bank of Korea’s Kim also said.

The authorities “will make sure there is enough liquidity,” he said.

The won had ended Thursday at 1,384.65 per dollar at the official 3:30 p.m. close. The currency then weakened to 1,386.70 at 5:20 p.m., according to Cho Hyeun Myeong, an economist at the Bank of Korea’s FX market team, who has access to the test session prices. Dollar strength was evident and the dollar-won’s last trading level was 1,391 around 2 a.m. when the test ended, he said.

Liquidity seemed to decline around 6 p.m. before coming back around 7 p.m., said Lee Eung Joo, a currency trader at iM Bank who took part in the pilot test until around 10 p.m. The bid-to-offer spread widened to about 0.5 won to 0.7 won, and there were just around minimum orders for each price when liquidity was low, he said.

“Some tensions may arise should the won weaken past 1,400 per dollar,” Lee said. Overall though, “the market functioned properly,” he said.

