(Bloomberg) -- The opposition Labour Party dipped to its lowest level of the British election campaign so far as Nigel Farage’s insurgent Reform UK Party registered a fifth record in a row in Bloomberg’s poll of polls on Friday.

Labour logged 41.8% in the Bloomberg composite, a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 polling companies. That’s its lowest in four weeks of campaigning, though its margin over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives remains a healthy 20.8 points — putting opposition leader Keir Starmer on track to enter Downing Street as premier the day after the July 4 general election.

Reform UK, meanwhile, rose to 15.1 points — a fresh record in a series that goes back to January 2021, and putting it less than 6 points behind the Tories for the first time. Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats logged a rating of 11.1%, their highest of the campaign so far, as the minor parties continued their advance at the expense of Britain’s traditional Labour-Tory duopoly.

