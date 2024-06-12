(Bloomberg) -- As the opposition Labour Party prepares to unveil its UK election offer on Thursday, its wide lead over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives is holding steady, according to Bloomberg’s poll of polls.

As of Wednesday, Keir Starmer’s party was on 44.1% versus 22.4% for the Tories in Bloomberg’s composite, a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 polling companies. That gives them a margin of 21.7 points compared with Tuesday morning’s 22.1 points.

The gap is fractionally higher than when Sunak called the vote on May 22, suggesting the Tories have made little impact on the electorate in three weeks of campaigning, and are heading for a large defeat that would put Starmer in Downing Street as prime minister.

It’s still too early to gauge whether the Tory manifesto unveiled on Tuesday shifted the dial, but Labour has its own chance to make an impact when the party publishes its document of electoral promises on Thursday.

