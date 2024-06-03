Jun 3, 2024
Labour on Track for Historic UK Majority, YouGov Model Shows
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is heading for a landslide victory in the UK election with a parliamentary majority of 194 seats, according to modeling by pollster YouGov.
The ruling Conservatives are on course to lose 225 of their seats, according to YouGov’s latest MRP poll — which have a larger than normal sample size — commissioned by Sky News and the Times. That would be their worst performance at a general election for the party since 1906, YouGov said.
It’s a significant blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who’s been unable to shift momentum in his favor since calling the election almost a fortnight ago, despite a policy blitz geared toward his core base.
Such a big majority would allow Labour leader Starmer to comfortably push through his planned reforms — including on green energy and housing — early on in his government. The two leaders will face off in the TV debate of the campaign on Tuesday.
Read more: Tories Fail to Dent Labour Polling Lead in Early UK Campaign
The MRP — or Multilevel Regression and Post-stratification technique — shows how national polling will be reflected by the number of seats each political party is on track to get on July 4. YouGov sampled over 50,000 voters.
--With assistance from Isabella Ward.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
