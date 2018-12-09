(Bloomberg) -- Escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China risk derailing the global economy by undermining business confidence and increasing the cost of living for consumers, the International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.

“Trade, if it is damaged, if it is threatened, is going to affect growth,” Lagarde said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “People suddenly who are in the business of investing, who are in the business of creating jobs, will lose confidence, will be concerned as to what the rules of the road will be, and they need that.”

The IMF cut its global growth forecast in October for the first time in more than two years, blaming intensifying trade tensions and threats to emerging markets. The lender projected a global expansion of 3.7 percent this year and next, down from the 3.9 percent forecast three months prior.

The former French finance minister said she doesn’t see indications of recession in the near term and described 3.7 percent growth as “not bad, actually.”

Still, she cautioned “it is true that if there are more tensions, if trade is under threats, if people sort of wonder where should I invest and should I completely change my supply chain, that will have an impact.”

Buying Power

Consumers, especially those with lower incomes, have benefited from cost of living declines, in the form of cheaper goods produced in countries like China and Vietnam, Lagarde said. “If we lose the benefit of that, then it will have an impact on consumers,” she said. “We’re not seeing it now, it’s true, but that’s the threat.”

Her comment came after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on the same show that the Trump administration would go ahead with a plan to ratchet up tariffs on Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent if meaningful structural changes and additional market access for U.S. exports weren’t forthcoming by a March 1 “hard deadline.”

Lagarde separately expressed concern over the so-called Yellow Vest protests in Paris that began in mid-November over policies seen as favoring the wealthy. The demonstrations pushed French President Emmanuel Macron to scrap a plan to raise fuel taxes. The movement “will have economic impact, no doubt about it,” she said.

