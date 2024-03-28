(Bloomberg) -- A group of high-profile female lawyers demanded that London’s male only Garrick Club admit women, after a leaked membership list revealed a list of some of the most influential men across politics, law and entertainment.

In an open letter addressed to members, alongside a public letter signed by over 100 legal professionals, to be delivered to the club on Thursday, the women said that the members club is “entrenched in sexism and discrimination,” and that open membership should be for all, according to a statement.

The elite male only club is one of the oldest in Britain and has repeatedly blocked attempts to allow women to join. It has always closely guarded its membership list until the Guardian newspaper published it this month to reveal several of its members were senior judges and barristers.

“For too long, the Garrick Club has stood as a symbol of exclusivity, a bastion of power maintained by the privileged few — predominantly white men who hold sway over the decisions affecting our society, our political system, our justice system, our media, and arts and culture,” the letter said.

Lawyers Charlotte Proudman, Elisabeth Traugott and member of parliament Apsana Begum were among those who organized and signed the open letter and plan a demonstration outside the club Thursday.

In an internal memo the most senior judge in England and Wales, Lady Chief Justice Carr, said she took the issues raised by the Garrick Club membership “very seriously” and emphasized her commitment to diversity and inclusion across the judiciary.

The Garrick Club didn’t immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

(Corrects day of the week in the second and fifth paragraph)

