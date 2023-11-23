(Bloomberg) -- France’s Marine Le Pen said the victory of far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders in Dutch elections shows that there are growing demands to curb immigration and opposition to the European Union.

Wilders said he plans to lead the next government in the Netherlands after his anti-European Union Freedom Party more than doubled its number of seats in parliamentary elections.

“More and more countries at the heart of the EU contest how it works and want to again take control of immigration that many people in Europe see as massive and totally anarchic,” Le Pen said on France Inter radio Thursday. “The EU has become an obese technocratic structure.”

Le Pen’s party, called Rassemblement National, is leading opinion polls in France for European elections scheduled in June. The party would get the vote of 28% of those surveyed, well ahead of the 19% support recorded by French President Emmanuel Macron’s party and its allies, according to a poll published on Nov. 20 by OpinionWay for Les Echos and Radio classique.

