(Bloomberg) -- The company of John Barrett, known for styling celebrities such as Hillary Clinton and Martha Stewart, filed for bankruptcy in New York.

John Barrett Inc. sought protection from its creditors a little more than a year after leaving its perch on the penthouse floor of Bergdorf Goodman, where Barrett cut and colored the hair of New York’s well-heeled elite for more than two decades.

The company listed as much as $10 million in assets and up to $50,000 in liabilities, according to the bankruptcy filing. An affiliated entity, Mezz57th LLC, also filed for Chapter 11, listing between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities.

Barrett reopened his salon at a new location on 57th Street after leaving Bergdorf Goodman. It temporarily closed on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an Instagram post.

Requests for comment sent to the salon’s lawyer, as well as through its website, weren’t immediately returned.

The case is John Barrett Inc., 20-11318, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.