{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Mar 7, 2024

    Linamar shares up 12 per cent after company reports higher earnings, sales

    The Canadian Press

    Our earnings were up 40%; we've had an excellent year: Linamar CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Shares in Linamar Corp. rose more than 11 per cent on Thursday after the company raised its dividend and reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago.

    Executive chair and CEO Linda Hasenfratz also says the company is looking forward to another year of double-digit growth in revenue and profits for 2024.

    The Guelph, Ont.-based manufacturing company reported late Wednesday that it earned $104.4 million or $1.69 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $92.2 million or $1.49 per diluted share a year earlier. Sales for the quarter rose to $2.5 billion from $2.1 billion.

    On a normalized basis, the company says it earned $1.98 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from a normalized profit of $1.61 per per diluted share a year earlier.

    Linamar also announced Wednesday that it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, up from 22 cents.

    Shares in the company closed up $7.27 at $70.82 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.