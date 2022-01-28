Lotus Electric SUV Unveiling Is Up Next After Britishvolt Tie-Up

(Bloomberg) -- Group Lotus Plc will unveil its first battery-powered sport utility vehicle in the next few months as the British sports-car maker prepares for an all-electric future.

The Hethel, England-based company plans to introduce three more battery-powered models to follow the SUV, code-named Type 132. Lotus also confirmed in a statement Friday that it has signed a preliminary agreement with Britishvolt Ltd. to partner on battery research and development for new electric sports cars.

Lotus owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is trying to bolster the iconic brand in China’s burgeoning EV market while maintaining a manufacturing base in Britain. Its long-awaited Emira sports car -- set for delivery this year -- will be the company’s last gasoline-only model.

Bloomberg News first reported on the tie-up with Britishvolt last week.

