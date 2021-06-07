(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s government said it’s in talks with Deutsche Lufthansa AG over a possible role in revamping the African nation’s troubled state carrier.

“If not through a joint venture, they can help to restructure Sudan Airways so that it can be competitive,” Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim said in an interview.

He didn’t give more details or say at what stage the discussions were. Neither Lufthansa nor a subsidiary that provides consultancy services for other airlines immediately responded to requests for comment.

One of Africa’s oldest carriers, Sudan Airways stands to benefit from the country’s reintegration with the global economy after the end of U.S. restrictions. In 2018, it was facing sweeping staff cuts as well as difficulties in maintaining its fleet, forcing it to lease planes from other airlines.

