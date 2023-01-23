Luxury brand stocks: Three hot picks from Oliver Chen Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

The luxury brand sector could stand to benefit from pent-up consumer demand, especially amid China’s economic reopening, one analyst said.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Monday, Oliver Chen, senior research analyst at Cowen Inc., said despite runaway inflation weighing on consumers, the luxury brand sector is poised to grow in 2023. He added that a lot of this demand could come from China.



“There are global growth opportunities in luxury goods,” he said.



Chen recommended Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) and Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) as his three hot picks in the luxury sector.



Rahim, his family members, his investment banking clients and his firm do not own the above stocks.



