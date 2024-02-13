(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. issued a massive correction to its outlook for earnings margin in 2024, saying its margin is expected to expand by 50 basis points — not the 500 basis points written into an earnings presentation released earlier on Tuesday.

“This is actually a correction from the press release,” Erin Brewer, Lyft’s chief financial officer, said in a call with analysts. “In my prepared remarks, I referenced 50 basis points of margin expansion.” A spokesperson for the company attributed the correction to a clerical error.

The blowout forecast may have contributed to a surge in Lyft’s shares in after-market trading on Tuesday. The stock jumped as much as 67% on the company’s outlooks before erasing gains during the call with investors. It was up 20% at 5:52 p.m. in New York.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.