(Bloomberg) -- As the working week came to an end in Frankfurt, it seemed Deutsche Bank AG’s Christian Sewing was on a roll. Thursday’s first-quarter earnings and an improving outlook for buybacks had sent the lender’s shares to the highest level since 2017, bolstering a perception that the firm had finally shaken off its scandal-prone past.

The good vibes didn’t last. Late on Friday night, Deutsche Bank announced it’s putting aside as much as €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion), which it may be forced to pay to former shareholders of Postbank, a competitor it took over 14 years ago.

While the precise amount isn’t clear yet, the bank has warned that the provisions will hurt profitability this year.

It’s the second big hit from Postbank in less than 12 months. Last summer, Deutsche Bank announced a breakthrough in its years-long effort to wind down its former competitor’s IT operations as a way to trim costs, only to admit a few weeks later that the move had cut off thousands of retail clients from vital banking services. Sewing was forced to make a public apology as regulators and politicians blasted the bank over the botched project.

The latest development is a stinging setback for a chief executive officer who’s widely seen as having pulled Deutsche Bank out of a deep crisis when he took over in 2018. Shares are up by about third this year alone, making it one of the best performers among major European banks, as executives look to return money to investors after a decade of almost no dividends.

Deutsche Bank said on Friday that it “does not expect a significant impact” on its strategy and financial targets from the Postbank move, which largely relate to 2025.

“Deutsche Bank management believes, based on the continued execution of our financial and capital plans, that the bank remains on track to achieve total distributions in excess of €8 billion in respect of financial years 2021-2025, paid in 2022-2026, consistent with our objective to accelerate distributions beyond the original €8 billion target,” a spokesman said Sunday by email.

The spokesman declined to say whether the bank still plans to carry out a second share buyback this year. It had flagged that intention on its earnings call on Thursday.

While the Postbank issue is “manageable” for Deutsche Bank, it might “limit potential for upside to buybacks near term,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts said in a note.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

The 2Q provision implies a 20-bp pro forma cut to its 1Q CET1 ratio to 13.25%. Management doesn’t expect a significant impact on strategic plans or financial targets, though the provision highlights ongoing legal risks and costs.

Alison Williams, BI analyst

The irony that Postbank is at the heart of his biggest current challenge won’t be lost on Sewing. The Deutsche Bank lifer served as head of the vast retail division, including the former competitor, before becoming CEO.

At the time, Deutsche Bank - under then-CEO John Cryan - aborted an effort to sell Postbank, putting Sewing in charge of a massive re-integration that included cutting one of the two IT systems. The effort lasted years and ended up causing problems with clients.

Shareholders will be able to have their say on the latest setback at the bank’s annual general meeting on May 16. Before Friday, Sewing had been poised to talk up the lender’s bright future. He now may find himself focusing on its bumbling past.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.