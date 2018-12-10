(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day and week started:

Expectations are high that Emmanuel Macron will soothe an angry France Monday night with some sort of grand gesture after weeks of a fuel tax-inspired national protest

Heating up. China has summoned the U.S. ambassador over the ongoing drama around the arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer

Unfavorable discounts. Chinese factory and consumer inflation are easing amid weakening demand

Worse news. Japan’s economy slumped more than forecast in the third quarter amid the biggest drop in business spending in nine years

A long year. The euro zone has battled unusual weather, trade tensions, budget disputes and car trouble, but it’s still hanging in heading into 2019

Brexit of people. Net immigration from the European Union to Britain has sunk to its lowest level in six years amid Brexit struggles

Trimming odds. Goldman Sachs analysts now see a less-than-even chance of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in March

In focus. It’s been quite an eventful 2018 for South Africa, and here’s what you need to know about key risks in the emerging market for next year

