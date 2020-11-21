(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia Airlines’ parent company has sought financial aid from its sole shareholder, the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, as debt restructuring talks with creditors drag on, Reuters reports, citing an email from the company on Saturday.

“Malaysia Aviation Group has requested financial support from our shareholder Khazanah Nasional although the company isn’t in a position to comment on amount at this point in time,” the company said

The group said it remains in talks for a restructuring and that it was targeting a commercial agreement in the first week of December

