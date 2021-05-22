(Bloomberg) --

Malaysia on Saturday detailed further restrictions on movements to contain a record surge in Covid cases.

Businesses will only be allowed to operate from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. daily from May 25, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a briefing. About 80% of government officers and 40% of private sector employees will work from home, with the move affecting 7 million to 8 million workers.

High-risk places will be shut immediately and usage of public transportation will be limited to 50% capacity, Ismail said. The Trade Ministry will announce further guidelines for the economy, he added.

The moves are an attempt to curb the rise in infections without derailing the nation’s nascent economic recovery. Malaysia’s economy lost about 700 million ringgit ($169 million) a day when only essential sectors were allowed to operate in January.

“I understand many are worried and have proposed a total lockdown due to rising cases,” Ismail said. “However, many are concerned that a total lockdown would affect those who earn daily income as their source of income will be shut off completely.”

Growing Risks

Malaysia’s gross domestic product contracted for the fourth straight quarter in the first three months of the year, albeit at a slower pace. The government and the central bank expect the economy to grow 6% to 7.5% this year after a 5.6% contraction in 2020.

“Downside risks to the overall 2021 outlook are building despite stronger-than-expected 1Q GDP and oil prices holding up,” Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economist for Bloomberg Economics, wrote in a report Friday. “Herd immunity from vaccines appears unlikely until next year. Meanwhile, more infectious variants of Covid-19 have emerged, threatening to prolong outbreaks and lockdowns.”

The nation logged 6,320 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a fourth straight day that infections have remained above 6,000.

Less than 3% of Malaysia’s population have been fully vaccinated. That tally trails neighbors such as Indonesia and Singapore, and puts Malaysia at risk of falling well short of its inoculation goals for the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit beds for Covid-linked admissions are at 84%, Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post Friday. The nation’s healthcare system is under huge stress and people should adhere to virus protocols, he said.

