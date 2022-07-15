Xplore Mobile Inc. will be shutting down at the end of August.

The wireless carrier, which provides service to customers in Manitoba, will cease operations on Aug. 31, according to a company statement.

Xplore Mobile says it was able to get through a number of challenges including vigorous competition and the pandemic over the years, but could not overcome "the cloud of uncertainty created by regulatory delays."

The company says Telus Corp.-owned Koodo has created an offer exclusively for Xplore Mobile customers that will now be without a wireless provider.

Xplore Mobile was created when BCE Inc. announced that it would acquire Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. in 2016 for $3.9 billion and was told by the Competition Bureau in 2017 that it would have to "sell assets and provide services" to New Brunswick-based rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc. as a condition of the deal closing.

To appease the federal regulator, BCE agreed to transfer a chunk of its wireless customers and wireless spectrum licences, as well as six retail stores to Xplornet, ultimately forming Xplore Mobile.

