(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is “always available” to meet with his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, a government official said.

Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil issued the statement in response to Duterte’s comments in a Jan. 6 press briefing that he intends to talk to Marcos about the suspension of Sonshine Media Network International, a broadcast company associated with television evangelist Apollo Quiboloy, a known supporter of the former leader.

“The President will contact him now to ask if he wants a meeting,” Garafil said in a statement.

The government in December suspended SMNI after lawmakers accused the media outfit of violating its franchise. This followed the suspension of two of its shows, including one that has become a platform for Duterte to slam political opponents and air his views on tensions in the South China Sea. Duterte is facing a criminal complaint for grave threats against an opposition lawmaker in an October episode of the suspended SMNI show. He has denied making such threats.

During Duterte’s term, lawmakers allied with him in 2020 rejected ABS-CBN Corp.’s franchise renewal bid, following a state-ordered shutdown of the broadcaster which the former president had frequently criticized.

