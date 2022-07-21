(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his resignation to Italy’s president, in a move that will raise the prospect of snap elections as soon as early October.

The former European Central Bank chief announced his decision to President Sergio Mattarella in a meeting Thursday morning, according to a statement by the president’s office. The government will continue as a caretaker to handle ongoing business.

The collapse of Draghi’s government was inevitable after three of his coalition partners withdrew their support in a confidence vote Wednesday.

