U.S. stocks struggled to find solid footing after a rally that put the market close to a record on speculation the Federal Reserve will cut rates next year.

Without any major economic data or significant corporate events, the S&P 500 drifted near its all-time high. With just a few days left before the end of 2023 — when volume tends to shrink — some traders are citing an old Wall Street adage that says “never short a dull market.” Yet concerns about a reality check have surfaced amid overbought levels and warnings about overly dovish Fed wagers.

“The S&P 500 will end 2023 close to all-time highs, but the Santa rally has left many investors complacent towards risks,” said Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded The Sevens Report newsletter. “As we start 2024, markets will need to see new, positive catalysts to send the S&P 500 to new all-time highs as markets have priced in the dovish pivot and stocks never discount the same news twice.”

Traders have stepped up bets on rate cuts as early as March 2024, according to U.S. Fed swaps pricing. That view has gained momentum since policymakers updated their forecasts this month to show they expect to reduce rates at a stronger pace than indicated in their previous projections in September.

The S&P 500 traded about 0.5 per cent away from its all-time high of 4,796.56. Treasuries held small gains ahead of a $58 billion sale of five-year notes after shorter maturities drew strong demand from buyers seeking to lock in higher yields amid dovish Fed wagers.

In corporate news, shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd AG said it will keep its vessels away from the Red Sea even after the launch of a U.S.-led taskforce to protect the key trade route from militant attacks. Cytokinetics Inc. said its experimental heart drug helped patients with a genetic heart ailment in a closely watched trial that has spurred rumors of a potential takeover.

Oil traded near its highest close in almost a month, with a new attack on shipping in the Red Sea underscoring why some vessels are avoiding the key route.

Bitcoin recovered amid renewed speculation that the U.S. securities regulator is getting close to approving an exchange-traded fund investing directly in the biggest token.

Key events this week:

Japan industrial production, retail sales, Thursday

U.S. wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

U.K. Nationwide house prices, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to $1.1078

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to $1.2749

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.53 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4 per cent to $42,943.56

Ether rose 3.8 per cent to $2,307.98

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.84 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 1.91 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.45 per cent

Commodities