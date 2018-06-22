Fast-fashion pioneer Zara has been caught up in a sartorial controversy involving first lady Melania Trump -- with a garment that was last on sale two years ago.

Trump, boarding a plane for a flight to an immigrant detention centre in Texas, wore an olive-green jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” on the back.

While Zara’s shops are ubiquitous, its Spanish parent company, Inditex SA, typically tries to stay out of the limelight. The company eschews advertising, save for occasional forays like a YouTube campaign for its Massimo Dutti brand. Founder Amancio Ortega first appeared in a public photo when the retailer listed its shares in 2001, almost three decades after he created the company.

Zara has previously drawn controversy for some of its clothing designs -- including a denim miniskirt printed with a cartoon face resembling Pepe the Frog, a symbol adopted by anti-Jewish groups. In this case it wasn’t the clothing itself, but rather the juxtaposition of the wearer and the setting that prompted questions -- with her husband, President Donald Trump, saying the first lady’s jacket choice was a dig at the news media, while her own spokeswoman said, “There was no hidden message.”

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

“Melania Trump has a huge reach and that makes it difficult for Inditex or Zara to control the message and respond to this,” Jaime Castello, a professor of marketing and sales at Spain’s ESADE business school. “Zara and the rest of Inditex brands are very meticulous and careful about who they’re associated with. At this point, the safest option would be let this controversy go.”

An Inditex spokesman declined to comment.