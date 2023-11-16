(Bloomberg) -- The government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has approved tougher measures against a wide range of crimes, from scams to attacks on law and order forces.

The cabinet backed the package at a meeting Thursday, according to a government official, the latest move by the administration to project a harder stance on crime.

The measures include tighter penalties for prisoners who organize protests in jails, and heavier sanctions against those who defraud the elderly or push youngsters into begging in the street. The cabinet is also due to approve funding worth €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) to boost the size and wages of law and order forces, as well as the military.

The government led by Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party, in its first cabinet meeting, approved rules to toughen life imprisonment for mafia-related crimes. The administration also instituted a new criminal offense for illegal rave parties, carrying a prison term of as many as six years.

The Rome government also backed a bill in September to fight juvenile delinquency and ensure parents keep their children in school.

