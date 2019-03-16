(Bloomberg) -- Memphis, Sacramento and Las Vegas were the top three large U.S. metro areas in January for job creation compared to their average 10-year employment rate, according to a Bloomberg analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Bloomberg found seven areas in the January data where annual employment growth exceeded the 10-year average annualized pace by greater than one percentage point.

Bloomberg used a pool of 51 metropolitan areas, with a 2010 Census population of one million or greater, to gauge employment gains over the last year, compared to the past decade. Eight areas are seeing a deceleration in job growth at a rate in excess of half a percentage point, while an additional 10 cities are experiencing a slowdown.

At the bottom of this list is Minneapolis, where the one-year percent change in job growth was zero in January. This is a substantially different from its 10-year annualized growth rate of 1.3 percent. Some areas known for their recent job growth, such as Boston, Austin and Raleigh also reported slower employment gains than their 10-year average rates of growth.

Large Metropolitan Area Percent Changes in Employment

