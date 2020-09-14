(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice will announce a proposed settlement with German automaker Daimler AG and its American subsidiary Mercedes-Benz USA LLC on Monday to resolve alleged violations of the U.S. and California emission rules.

The settlement is expected to require Daimler to pay about $2.2 billion in the latest instance of U.S. regulators bringing the hammer down on alleged emissions cheat in the auto industry.

The announcement is scheduled to be made by EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Deputy U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen in a virtual press conference on Monday afternoon.

