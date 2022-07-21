(Bloomberg) -- Mercosur has declined a request by Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskiy to speak at the South American trade bloc’s summit in Paraguay this week, a rare snub to the wartime leader.

Paraguay communicated the decision to Ukraine after Mercosur’s four full member countries—Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay—failed to reach a consensus on the matter, according to a senior Foreign Ministry official.

“Under these circumstances the conditions aren’t present to speak as Mercosur with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy,” Deputy Minister of Economic Integration Raul Cano told reporters in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion.

Zelenskiy has regularly addressed parliaments and heads of government across Europe, the US and Asia to drum up political and military support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February. In late June, he spoke by video with Group of Seven leaders during their summit in Germany.

The Ukrainian president pitched his request to address Mercosur leaders on Thursday during a phone call earlier this month with Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez, whose country is hosting the summit. Paraguay’s foreign minister said last week that he hoped there would be consensus for Zelenskiy to speak.

Brazil’s Presidency and Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. Uruguay’s Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo told reporters at the sidelines of the summit that Uruguay was disappointed that “an opportunity for dialog” with Zelenskiy didn’t materialize.

An Argentine government official said they were never consulted by Paraguay regarding Zelenskiy. The official said Argentina wouldn’t have opposed Zelenskiy speaking, noting that he spoke with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez earlier in July. A Paraguayan government official said Mercosur’s position hasn’t changed.

Mercosur leaders are scheduled to speak Thursday before the bloc’s six-month presidency passes from Paraguay to Uruguay.

