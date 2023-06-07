(Bloomberg) -- Ticket prices to attend Inter Miami’s road matches are soaring since Lionel Messi announced plans to join the Major League Soccer team.

The cheapest tickets to see Inter Miami play at the Los Angeles Football Club in September are listed for more than $450 on the website of resale platform SeatGeek Inc. Prices for other Los Angeles games are under $40.

Tickets to see the team play the New York Red Bulls in August were priced at $355, compared with under $20 for other New York games.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner said Wednesday he’d join the MLS team in a blow to Saudi Arabia’s hopes of welcoming another soccer superstar. Messi is being offered profit-sharing agreements with Adidas and Apple, the Athletic reported, and could get a stake in Inter Miami.

